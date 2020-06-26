$124K awarded to Mississippi Department of Health

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health received a refund from the State Treasurer.
State Treasurer David McCrae issued an unclaimed property refund of $124,620 to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs on Friday, June 26.
Thanks to the State Treasure for issuing MSDH a much-needed $124,000 refund today! “We are extremely grateful to State Treasurer for this fantastic check. The funds couldn’t come at a better time.” – State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.Statement from MSDH
“Returning unclaimed property is one way the State Treasury can give Mississippi an economic boost without adding to the financial burden hardworking taxpayers already carry,” said McRae. “We are thrilled to have found and returned nearly $125,000 to the State Health Department at a time when so many families are relying on them for COVID-19 information. Thank you to everyone in the Department who has worked tirelessly to keep Mississippi safe and healthy.”
