125 customers under boil water notice in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the following locations:

• [900-1199] Larkspur St.; 39213

• [900-1199] Carnation St.; 39213

• [3100-3299] Albermarle Rd.; 39213

• [1600-1699] Ashdown St.; 39213

• [3200-3599] Holmes Ave.; 39213

The advisory affects 125 connections on the city’s drinking water system.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.