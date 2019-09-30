12’s Byron Brown’s dog passes away after 17 years and Jade Bulecza adopts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- During a Facebook live video, before 12 News’ 4 o’clock show started, viewers learned about Byron Brown’s dog passing away and Jade Bulecza adopting one.

Byron Brown’s dog named Buddy passed away last week after being apart of the Brown family for more than 17 and a half years. Buddy was loved by his family

Jade Bulecza just recently adopted a dog that had been staying near 12 News’ station for several weeks. Jade to the dog to vet to make sure her new dog was in good health and later named her Rocky. Jade named her Rocky after Rambo, her dog which passed away in June.

Before taking Rocky in, WJTV 12’s employees fed and gave her water daily until she’d eventually be adopted by Jade.

Watch the Facebook Live video below for more information.