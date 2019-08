12’s Gerald Harris will be hanging out with Tate Reeves until election results are in.

Tate Reeves is in a runoff against Bill Waller for governor.

As the polls close, remember WJTV-12 is your local election headquarters. Stay with WJTV.com and WJTV-12 for the most complete election coverage. WJTV.com will have up to the minute results throughout the evening.