12’s Justin Devonn covers Lee Vance’s watch party

Tonight at 7:00, Lee Vance will be holding his watch party at Johnny T’s Bistro.

Lee Vance is in a run-off against Victor Mason.

Vance had around 38% of the vote while mason held 31% beating out six other candidates for Hinds County Sheriff.

The winner of today’s runoff will face Charlette Oswalt who won the primary election for the republican party.

