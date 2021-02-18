134 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 134 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 289,532 with 6,531 deaths.

According to MSDH, the agency will have limited COVID-19 reporting on Thursday. They are working to return their website to normal operation after a power loss.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.