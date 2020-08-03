$14.1M awarded to Alcorn & Pontotoc counties for rural water improvements

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Alcorn and Pontotoc counties were awarded the amount of $14.1 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture grant and loan funding for water infrastructure improvements.

USDA Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program loan-grant awards are going to the Alcorn County Water Association, Inc. in Corinth and the Mud Creek Water Association, Inc. in Pontotoc.

“The improvements financed with these USDA Rural Development funds will ensure more reliable water service for the thousands of customers served by these water associations,” U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said. “There is an ongoing need for investment in rural water and wastewater systems, and I will continue to see that USDA grant programs focused on rural communities are sufficiently funded.

Rural cities, towns and water districts serving fewer than 10,000 residents may apply to the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program for drinking water, stormwater drainage, and waste disposal system projects.

The Alcorn County Water Association will use a $7.2 million low-interest, long-term loan and $4.0 million grant to improve its water treatment plants and distribution system, in addition to replacing water meters. The associations serves over 8,000 people.

The Mud Creek Water Association will use a $2.87 million low-interest, long-term loan to construct two new wells and an elevated water tank. It will also extend its water lines to provide service to 35 new customers. The associations serves more than 5,300 people.

