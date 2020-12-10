14-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being shot multiple times in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was injured during a shooting. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9.

Officers were dispatched to the emergency room at Merit Health River Region. The teen had just arrived with multiple gunshot wounds to the right side of his body.

According to the victim, the shooting happened near the intersection of Letitia Street and Dewitt Street, and officers responding there found several shell casings in the street.

Police said the teen was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment. The investigation is ongoing.

