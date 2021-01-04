14-year-old boy shot and killed in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot and killed.

Investigators said Chaz Zayvion Ross was shot on December 29, 2020, in the 1700 block of Pearl Street. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and he later passed away on January 2, 2021, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

According to officers, Schedrick Ray was arrested in connection to the case and was initially charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. After Ross passed away, the charge against Ray was upgraded to second-degree murder.

This incident is still under investigation at this time.

