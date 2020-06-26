14-year-old killed in crash involving dirt bike, sedan

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating an accident that killed a 14-year-old boy.

The accident involved a dirt bike and sedan. It happened in the 1600 block of W. McDowell Road just after 9:00 p.m. on June 24.

According to Jackson police, two teens were on the dirt bike. Stephen Barber, 14, died at the scene. The second teen was taken to the hospital. At last check, he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators said the driver of the sedan remained at the scene. No charges are pending against the driver at this time.

