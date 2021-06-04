141 new coronavirus cases, one additional death in Mississippi

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 141 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with one additional death.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 318,189 with 6,743 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3027848316
Alcorn32197213020
Amite125442579
Attala21497317536
Benton1021254610
Bolivar481913323533
Calhoun173332366
Carroll1222305110
Chickasaw2099596015
Choctaw7881820
Claiborne102830459
Clarke17898012331
Clay186554385
Coahoma29798112912
Copiah2990668311
Covington26548113939
De Soto2215526411324
Forrest779115324452
Franklin84923404
George251548598
Greene131333536
Grenada26368715533
Hancock3841876914
Harrison1822431449069
Hinds20540418804131
Holmes19007410420
Humphreys97233349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30457713423
Jackson1359524824135
Jasper221548432
Jefferson66228417
Jefferson Davis10733391
Jones843016522042
Kemper96528449
Lafayette626912018755
Lamar6297885413
Lauderdale7246241443101
Lawrence130824272
Leake2709749216
Lee1003117622242
Leflore350912523652
Lincoln400011119740
Lowndes645714925863
Madison1019422436969
Marion27098015824
Marshall45661056515
Monroe414913519055
Montgomery128643549
Neshoba405517820359
Newton2479628815
Noxubee127934356
Oktibbeha46539822236
Panola464511010415
Pearl River457114619037
Perry126638218
Pike335610713535
Pontotoc4234738613
Prentiss2827609915
Quitman8171600
Rankin1380828239261
Scott31847411518
Sharkey50717438
Simpson29768915820
Smith163934688
Stone1853338514
Sunflower33859112320
Tallahatchie179741507
Tate3412868019
Tippah29076811913
Tishomingo23016710227
Tunica107826182
Union41517613123
Walthall1349466913
Warren443012117037
Washington540013519039
Wayne2643426911
Webster1150326112
Wilkinson68731255
Winston22958113039
Yalobusha1670398222
Yazoo31297014118
Total318,1897,32510,4851,982

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories