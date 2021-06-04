141 new coronavirus cases, one additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 141 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with one additional death.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 318,189 with 6,743 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3027 84 83 16 Alcorn 3219 72 130 20 Amite 1254 42 57 9 Attala 2149 73 175 36 Benton 1021 25 46 10 Bolivar 4819 133 235 33 Calhoun 1733 32 36 6 Carroll 1222 30 51 10 Chickasaw 2099 59 60 15 Choctaw 788 18 2 0 Claiborne 1028 30 45 9 Clarke 1789 80 123 31 Clay 1865 54 38 5 Coahoma 2979 81 129 12 Copiah 2990 66 83 11 Covington 2654 81 139 39 De Soto 22155 264 113 24 Forrest 7791 153 244 52 Franklin 849 23 40 4 George 2515 48 59 8 Greene 1313 33 53 6 Grenada 2636 87 155 33 Hancock 3841 87 69 14 Harrison 18224 314 490 69 Hinds 20540 418 804 131 Holmes 1900 74 104 20 Humphreys 972 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3045 77 134 23 Jackson 13595 248 241 35 Jasper 2215 48 43 2 Jefferson 662 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1073 33 9 1 Jones 8430 165 220 42 Kemper 965 28 44 9 Lafayette 6269 120 187 55 Lamar 6297 88 54 13 Lauderdale 7246 241 443 101 Lawrence 1308 24 27 2 Leake 2709 74 92 16 Lee 10031 176 222 42 Leflore 3509 125 236 52 Lincoln 4000 111 197 40 Lowndes 6457 149 258 63 Madison 10194 224 369 69 Marion 2709 80 158 24 Marshall 4566 105 65 15 Monroe 4149 135 190 55 Montgomery 1286 43 54 9 Neshoba 4055 178 203 59 Newton 2479 62 88 15 Noxubee 1279 34 35 6 Oktibbeha 4653 98 222 36 Panola 4645 110 104 15 Pearl River 4571 146 190 37 Perry 1266 38 21 8 Pike 3356 107 135 35 Pontotoc 4234 73 86 13 Prentiss 2827 60 99 15 Quitman 817 16 0 0 Rankin 13808 282 392 61 Scott 3184 74 115 18 Sharkey 507 17 43 8 Simpson 2976 89 158 20 Smith 1639 34 68 8 Stone 1853 33 85 14 Sunflower 3385 91 123 20 Tallahatchie 1797 41 50 7 Tate 3412 86 80 19 Tippah 2907 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2301 67 102 27 Tunica 1078 26 18 2 Union 4151 76 131 23 Walthall 1349 46 69 13 Warren 4430 121 170 37 Washington 5400 135 190 39 Wayne 2643 42 69 11 Webster 1150 32 61 12 Wilkinson 687 31 25 5 Winston 2295 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1670 39 82 22 Yazoo 3129 70 141 18 Total 318,189 7,325 10,485 1,982

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).