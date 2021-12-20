1,434 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,434 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 523,889 with 10,364 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4830
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|6127
|109
|130
|20
|Amite
|2124
|57
|57
|9
|Attala
|3452
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1564
|40
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6539
|153
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|2939
|51
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1792
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3330
|69
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1392
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1353
|39
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3033
|95
|132
|32
|Clay
|3201
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4357
|112
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4685
|95
|108
|15
|Covington
|4401
|95
|142
|39
|De Soto
|34045
|437
|126
|26
|Forrest
|13993
|262
|284
|61
|Franklin
|1283
|31
|46
|5
|George
|5127
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2260
|50
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3860
|111
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7897
|132
|72
|15
|Harrison
|35313
|563
|537
|79
|Hinds
|33421
|649
|853
|139
|Holmes
|2762
|89
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1339
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|195
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|5024
|108
|136
|24
|Jackson
|25084
|393
|285
|41
|Jasper
|3427
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|978
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1764
|43
|10
|1
|Jones
|14277
|248
|261
|44
|Kemper
|1463
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|9019
|143
|202
|57
|Lamar
|10837
|140
|57
|12
|Lauderdale
|12443
|323
|486
|108
|Lawrence
|2237
|43
|27
|2
|Leake
|4170
|92
|99
|17
|Lee
|16991
|247
|224
|43
|Leflore
|4845
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5610
|136
|209
|41
|Lowndes
|11529
|196
|304
|68
|Madison
|15273
|283
|416
|72
|Marion
|4373
|113
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6905
|143
|69
|17
|Monroe
|7267
|181
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1856
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6799
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|3987
|83
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1905
|44
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7310
|140
|271
|40
|Panola
|6905
|138
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9833
|244
|210
|42
|Perry
|2166
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|6008
|158
|177
|44
|Pontotoc
|7279
|110
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5254
|86
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1089
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22990
|407
|492
|69
|Scott
|4846
|99
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|656
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4640
|117
|165
|20
|Smith
|2736
|52
|72
|8
|Stone
|3688
|66
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4383
|106
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2347
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|4844
|120
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5063
|85
|122
|14
|Tishomingo
|4020
|95
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1677
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6617
|99
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2236
|66
|69
|14
|Warren
|6988
|179
|175
|38
|Washington
|7609
|170
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4457
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2093
|49
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1074
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3219
|92
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2504
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4681
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|523,889
|10,364
|11,382
|2,103
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.