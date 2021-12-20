1,434 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,434 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 523,889 with 10,364 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4830 125 88 18 Alcorn 6127 109 130 20 Amite 2124 57 57 9 Attala 3452 90 189 36 Benton 1564 40 47 10 Bolivar 6539 153 240 33 Calhoun 2939 51 44 7 Carroll 1792 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3330 69 61 15 Choctaw 1392 27 12 0 Claiborne 1353 39 46 9 Clarke 3033 95 132 32 Clay 3201 78 41 5 Coahoma 4357 112 138 14 Copiah 4685 95 108 15 Covington 4401 95 142 39 De Soto 34045 437 126 26 Forrest 13993 262 284 61 Franklin 1283 31 46 5 George 5127 80 73 9 Greene 2260 50 57 6 Grenada 3860 111 156 32 Hancock 7897 132 72 15 Harrison 35313 563 537 79 Hinds 33421 649 853 139 Holmes 2762 89 109 20 Humphreys 1339 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 5024 108 136 24 Jackson 25084 393 285 41 Jasper 3427 66 46 2 Jefferson 978 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1764 43 10 1 Jones 14277 248 261 44 Kemper 1463 41 50 10 Lafayette 9019 143 202 57 Lamar 10837 140 57 12 Lauderdale 12443 323 486 108 Lawrence 2237 43 27 2 Leake 4170 92 99 17 Lee 16991 247 224 43 Leflore 4845 144 240 55 Lincoln 5610 136 209 41 Lowndes 11529 196 304 68 Madison 15273 283 416 72 Marion 4373 113 162 24 Marshall 6905 143 69 17 Monroe 7267 181 191 55 Montgomery 1856 57 64 10 Neshoba 6799 210 229 61 Newton 3987 83 87 15 Noxubee 1905 44 41 6 Oktibbeha 7310 140 271 40 Panola 6905 138 103 15 Pearl River 9833 244 210 42 Perry 2166 56 24 9 Pike 6008 158 177 44 Pontotoc 7279 110 87 13 Prentiss 5254 86 101 15 Quitman 1089 28 0 0 Rankin 22990 407 492 69 Scott 4846 99 117 19 Sharkey 656 21 45 8 Simpson 4640 117 165 20 Smith 2736 52 72 8 Stone 3688 66 88 14 Sunflower 4383 106 125 20 Tallahatchie 2347 53 50 7 Tate 4844 120 80 19 Tippah 5063 85 122 14 Tishomingo 4020 95 103 28 Tunica 1677 39 19 3 Union 6617 99 133 23 Walthall 2236 66 69 14 Warren 6988 179 175 38 Washington 7609 170 202 41 Wayne 4457 72 80 13 Webster 2093 49 67 14 Wilkinson 1074 39 25 6 Winston 3219 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2504 47 82 22 Yazoo 4681 94 152 20 Total 523,889 10,364 11,382 2,103

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.