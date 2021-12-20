1,434 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,434 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 523,889 with 10,364 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams48301258818
Alcorn612710913020
Amite212457579
Attala34529018936
Benton1564404710
Bolivar653915324033
Calhoun293951447
Carroll1792415211
Chickasaw3330696115
Choctaw139227120
Claiborne135339469
Clarke30339513232
Clay320178415
Coahoma435711213814
Copiah46859510815
Covington44019514239
De Soto3404543712626
Forrest1399326228461
Franklin128331465
George512780739
Greene226050576
Grenada386011115632
Hancock78971327215
Harrison3531356353779
Hinds33421649853139
Holmes27628910920
Humphreys133939359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba502410813624
Jackson2508439328541
Jasper342766462
Jefferson97834417
Jefferson Davis176443101
Jones1427724826144
Kemper1463415010
Lafayette901914320257
Lamar108371405712
Lauderdale12443323486108
Lawrence223743272
Leake4170929917
Lee1699124722443
Leflore484514424055
Lincoln561013620941
Lowndes1152919630468
Madison1527328341672
Marion437311316224
Marshall69051436917
Monroe726718119155
Montgomery1856576410
Neshoba679921022961
Newton3987838715
Noxubee190544416
Oktibbeha731014027140
Panola690513810315
Pearl River983324421042
Perry216656249
Pike600815817744
Pontotoc72791108713
Prentiss52548610115
Quitman10892800
Rankin2299040749269
Scott48469911719
Sharkey65621458
Simpson464011716520
Smith273652728
Stone3688668814
Sunflower438310612520
Tallahatchie234753507
Tate48441208019
Tippah50638512214
Tishomingo40209510328
Tunica167739193
Union66179913323
Walthall2236666914
Warren698817917538
Washington760917020241
Wayne4457728013
Webster2093496714
Wilkinson107439256
Winston32199213539
Yalobusha2504478222
Yazoo46819415220
Total523,88910,36411,3822,103

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

