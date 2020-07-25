Coronavirus Information

1,434 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,434 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Seventeen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 51,097 with 1,480 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. July 24.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Calhoun3
Desoto2
George1
Harrison3
Hinds2
Jackson2
Lamar1
Marion1
Panola1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams490224411
Alcorn267311
Amite1724132
Attala456238919
Benton88010
Bolivar74125427
Calhoun3358234
Carroll23111459
Chickasaw385193511
Choctaw105400
Claiborne37312439
Clarke27525199
Clay3351321
Coahoma508720
Copiah81021303
Covington523831
De Soto278423306
Forrest1373469729
Franklin83231
George233510
Greene18710346
Grenada76016629
Hancock2471484
Harrison17742511612
Hinds44138220630
Holmes737449720
Humphreys24110196
Issaquena18100
Itawamba2439347
Jackson155226686
Jasper329610
Jefferson158430
Jefferson Davis170531
Jones15225416235
Kemper20715389
Lafayette7004431
Lamar9231032
Lauderdale11998420355
Lawrence269310
Leake7232440
Lee968266615
Leflore7195718441
Lincoln6613811527
Lowndes794225411
Madison20265015923
Marion48715152
Marshall4435121
Monroe5724412437
Montgomery249300
Neshoba11438210734
Newton4671071
Noxubee36110163
Oktibbeha8003113219
Panola711931
Pearl River419345214
Perry164600
Pike703286013
Pontotoc595631
Prentiss2456243
Quitman159100
Rankin176323668
Scott92616153
Sharkey102010
Simpson6131273
Smith34712538
Stone121221
Sunflower7711451
Tallahatchie344562
Tate550192911
Tippah2321100
Tishomingo219320
Tunica1804122
Union40212208
Walthall38615548
Warren84223489
Washington126123297
Wayne66921548
Webster161115210
Wilkinson1451252
Winston475144010
Yalobusha2759357
Yazoo6889212
Total51,0971,4803,317682

