1,434 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,434 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Seventeen additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 51,097 with 1,480 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. July 24.
|County
|Total
|Alcorn
|1
|Calhoun
|3
|Desoto
|2
|George
|1
|Harrison
|3
|Hinds
|2
|Jackson
|2
|Lamar
|1
|Marion
|1
|Panola
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|490
|22
|44
|11
|Alcorn
|267
|3
|1
|1
|Amite
|172
|4
|13
|2
|Attala
|456
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|88
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|741
|25
|42
|7
|Calhoun
|335
|8
|23
|4
|Carroll
|231
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|385
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|105
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|373
|12
|43
|9
|Clarke
|275
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|335
|13
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|508
|7
|2
|0
|Copiah
|810
|21
|30
|3
|Covington
|523
|8
|3
|1
|De Soto
|2784
|23
|30
|6
|Forrest
|1373
|46
|97
|29
|Franklin
|83
|2
|3
|1
|George
|233
|5
|1
|0
|Greene
|187
|10
|34
|6
|Grenada
|760
|16
|62
|9
|Hancock
|247
|14
|8
|4
|Harrison
|1774
|25
|116
|12
|Hinds
|4413
|82
|206
|30
|Holmes
|737
|44
|97
|20
|Humphreys
|241
|10
|19
|6
|Issaquena
|18
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|243
|9
|34
|7
|Jackson
|1552
|26
|68
|6
|Jasper
|329
|6
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|158
|4
|3
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|170
|5
|3
|1
|Jones
|1522
|54
|162
|35
|Kemper
|207
|15
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|700
|4
|43
|1
|Lamar
|923
|10
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|1199
|84
|203
|55
|Lawrence
|269
|3
|1
|0
|Leake
|723
|24
|4
|0
|Lee
|968
|26
|66
|15
|Leflore
|719
|57
|184
|41
|Lincoln
|661
|38
|115
|27
|Lowndes
|794
|22
|54
|11
|Madison
|2026
|50
|159
|23
|Marion
|487
|15
|15
|2
|Marshall
|443
|5
|12
|1
|Monroe
|572
|44
|124
|37
|Montgomery
|249
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1143
|82
|107
|34
|Newton
|467
|10
|7
|1
|Noxubee
|361
|10
|16
|3
|Oktibbeha
|800
|31
|132
|19
|Panola
|711
|9
|3
|1
|Pearl River
|419
|34
|52
|14
|Perry
|164
|6
|0
|0
|Pike
|703
|28
|60
|13
|Pontotoc
|595
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|245
|6
|24
|3
|Quitman
|159
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|1763
|23
|66
|8
|Scott
|926
|16
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|102
|0
|1
|0
|Simpson
|613
|12
|7
|3
|Smith
|347
|12
|53
|8
|Stone
|121
|2
|2
|1
|Sunflower
|771
|14
|5
|1
|Tallahatchie
|344
|5
|6
|2
|Tate
|550
|19
|29
|11
|Tippah
|232
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|219
|3
|2
|0
|Tunica
|180
|4
|12
|2
|Union
|402
|12
|20
|8
|Walthall
|386
|15
|54
|8
|Warren
|842
|23
|48
|9
|Washington
|1261
|23
|29
|7
|Wayne
|669
|21
|54
|8
|Webster
|161
|11
|52
|10
|Wilkinson
|145
|12
|5
|2
|Winston
|475
|14
|40
|10
|Yalobusha
|275
|9
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|688
|9
|21
|2
|Total
|51,097
|1,480
|3,317
|682
