1,434 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,434 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Seventeen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 51,097 with 1,480 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. July 24.

County Total Alcorn 1 Calhoun 3 Desoto 2 George 1 Harrison 3 Hinds 2 Jackson 2 Lamar 1 Marion 1 Panola 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 490 22 44 11 Alcorn 267 3 1 1 Amite 172 4 13 2 Attala 456 23 89 19 Benton 88 0 1 0 Bolivar 741 25 42 7 Calhoun 335 8 23 4 Carroll 231 11 45 9 Chickasaw 385 19 35 11 Choctaw 105 4 0 0 Claiborne 373 12 43 9 Clarke 275 25 19 9 Clay 335 13 2 1 Coahoma 508 7 2 0 Copiah 810 21 30 3 Covington 523 8 3 1 De Soto 2784 23 30 6 Forrest 1373 46 97 29 Franklin 83 2 3 1 George 233 5 1 0 Greene 187 10 34 6 Grenada 760 16 62 9 Hancock 247 14 8 4 Harrison 1774 25 116 12 Hinds 4413 82 206 30 Holmes 737 44 97 20 Humphreys 241 10 19 6 Issaquena 18 1 0 0 Itawamba 243 9 34 7 Jackson 1552 26 68 6 Jasper 329 6 1 0 Jefferson 158 4 3 0 Jefferson Davis 170 5 3 1 Jones 1522 54 162 35 Kemper 207 15 38 9 Lafayette 700 4 43 1 Lamar 923 10 3 2 Lauderdale 1199 84 203 55 Lawrence 269 3 1 0 Leake 723 24 4 0 Lee 968 26 66 15 Leflore 719 57 184 41 Lincoln 661 38 115 27 Lowndes 794 22 54 11 Madison 2026 50 159 23 Marion 487 15 15 2 Marshall 443 5 12 1 Monroe 572 44 124 37 Montgomery 249 3 0 0 Neshoba 1143 82 107 34 Newton 467 10 7 1 Noxubee 361 10 16 3 Oktibbeha 800 31 132 19 Panola 711 9 3 1 Pearl River 419 34 52 14 Perry 164 6 0 0 Pike 703 28 60 13 Pontotoc 595 6 3 1 Prentiss 245 6 24 3 Quitman 159 1 0 0 Rankin 1763 23 66 8 Scott 926 16 15 3 Sharkey 102 0 1 0 Simpson 613 12 7 3 Smith 347 12 53 8 Stone 121 2 2 1 Sunflower 771 14 5 1 Tallahatchie 344 5 6 2 Tate 550 19 29 11 Tippah 232 11 0 0 Tishomingo 219 3 2 0 Tunica 180 4 12 2 Union 402 12 20 8 Walthall 386 15 54 8 Warren 842 23 48 9 Washington 1261 23 29 7 Wayne 669 21 54 8 Webster 161 11 52 10 Wilkinson 145 12 5 2 Winston 475 14 40 10 Yalobusha 275 9 35 7 Yazoo 688 9 21 2 Total 51,097 1,480 3,317 682

LATEST STORIES: