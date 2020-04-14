145 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 3,087 total cases with 111 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 145 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 3,087 with 111 deaths.

New cases reported today: 145

New deaths reported today: 13

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks Adams 62 1 2 Alcorn 7 Amite 14 1 1 Attala 22 Benton 5 Bolivar 69 4 2 Calhoun 25 1 1 Carroll 8 Chickasaw 32 2 1 Choctaw 11 1 Claiborne 6 Clarke 15 1 2 Clay 20 Coahoma 39 1 Copiah 31 Covington 15 Desoto 188 2 1 Forrest 114 2 2 Franklin 10 George 10 Greene 2 Grenada 13 Hancock 46 5 2 Harrison 121 5 2 Hinds 263 2 4 Holmes 47 3 Humphreys 11 1 1 Itawamba 9 1 Jackson 157 5 2 Jasper 14 Jefferson 4 1 Jefferson Davis 6 1 Jones 40 3 Kemper 14 Lafayette 33 2 Lamar 46 1 Lauderdale 156 11 4 Lawrence 7 Leake 32 1 Lee 46 4 Leflore 52 6 2 Lincoln 56 4 2 Lowndes 25 1 Madison 108 3 3 Marion 25 1 Marshall 34 2 Monroe 38 2 2 Montgomery 15 1 Neshoba 33 1 Newton 14 1 Noxubee 6 Oktibbeha 37 1 2 Panola 26 2 Pearl River 93 8 2 Perry 20 1 Pike 62 1 1 Pontotoc 15 2 Prentiss 14 1 Quitman 12 Rankin 105 2 Scott 62 1 Sharkey 3 Simpson 7 1 Smith 30 1 1 Stone 14 Sunflower 41 2 Tallahatchie 4 Tate 25 Tippah 45 6 1 Tishomingo 2 Tunica 23 1 1 Union 8 1 1 Walthall 22 Warren 14 1 Washington 57 2 2 Wayne 9 Webster 14 1 Wilkinson 49 3 1 Winston 20 Yalobusha 14 Yazoo 64 1 Total 3,087 111 60

