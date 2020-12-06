1,473 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,473 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 164,931 with 3,961 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Eight deaths occurred between November 25 and December 4 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Covington1
Forrest1
Itawamba2
Lafayette1
Lauderdale1
Panola1
Prentiss1

4 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 24 and November 29, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Harrison1
Jasper1
Leake1
Rankin1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams152352
Alcorn165131
Amite64515
Attala129937
Benton51818
Bolivar262986
Calhoun84514
Carroll80215
Chickasaw115533
Choctaw3887
Claiborne59816
Clarke98655
Clay99927
Coahoma161846
Copiah180541
Covington141445
De Soto11051106
Forrest413990
Franklin4026
George139626
Greene67023
Grenada152145
Hancock134743
Harrison7766116
Hinds10951208
Holmes139661
Humphreys57719
Issaquena1294
Itawamba170439
Jackson6845131
Jasper92524
Jefferson39512
Jefferson Davis61418
Jones396990
Kemper52319
Lafayette350360
Lamar318250
Lauderdale3834151
Lawrence77614
Leake149045
Lee570198
Leflore220493
Lincoln206767
Lowndes272168
Madison5408113
Marion130050
Marshall234551
Monroe221778
Montgomery82326
Neshoba2373124
Newton117229
Noxubee76117
Oktibbeha266563
Panola246956
Pearl River173271
Perry70527
Pike173960
Pontotoc225432
Prentiss161935
Quitman5197
Rankin6544116
Scott169130
Sharkey34117
Simpson158654
Smith78016
Stone86715
Sunflower201856
Tallahatchie102127
Tate190251
Tippah138630
Tishomingo120045
Tunica64419
Union186726
Walthall82130
Warren194959
Washington3453108
Wayne130124
Webster51114
Wilkinson44122
Winston136929
Yalobusha76929
Yazoo169641
Total164,9313,961

﻿MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories