1,473 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,473 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 164,931 with 3,961 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Eight deaths occurred between November 25 and December 4 in the counties below.

County Total Covington 1 Forrest 1 Itawamba 2 Lafayette 1 Lauderdale 1 Panola 1 Prentiss 1

4 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 24 and November 29, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Harrison 1 Jasper 1 Leake 1 Rankin 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

﻿MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.