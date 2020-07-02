$15 million awarded to local airports for improvements

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the award of $15,567,034 in grants to make improvements at 22 Mississippi airports.

“These grants will help many airports in our state to improve safety and plan for the future,” Wicker said. “With additional support from the recently-enacted CARES Act, our airports will be able to move forward on projects that will help them weather the coronavirus outbreak.”

“Local airports are important to the wellbeing of Mississippi communities, particularly in rural areas. These FAA grants, including major awards for Winston County and the Golden Triangle Region, will fund projects to make these airports operate more efficiently,” Hyde-Smith said. “For a majority of these grantees, I’m thankful that CARES Act funding will eliminate nonfederal cost-share requirements. The budgets of our cities and counties are already taking hits because of COVID-19, so the extra FAA funding can help ease those burdens.”

The Louisville-Winston County Airport and Golden Triangle Regional Airport awards are funded through supplemental congressional funding appropriated in 2018.

The FAA grants for Mississippi will support the following airport improvement projects:

· Louisville-Winston County Airport – $4,979,177 to reconstruct runway and improve airport drainage and erosion control, and for other purposes

· Golden Triangle Regional Airport – $3,868,977 to rehabilitate runway and for other purposes

· Hawkins Field Airport – $894,444 to rehabilitate taxiway and to reconstruct perimeter fencing and taxiway lighting, and $153,833 to conduct a study

· Kosciusko-Attala County Airport – $666,667 to improve the fuel farm and install perimeter fencing

· Cleveland Municipal Airport – $571,347 to seal the runway pavement surface

· Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport – $531,111 to improve the terminal building and $282,888 to conduct a study

· Waynesboro Municipal Airport – $461,313 to improve airport buildings and reconfigure existing taxiway

· Ripley Airport – $406,840 to install navigational aids and reconstruct runway lighting

· Hardy-Anders Field Natchez-Adams County Airport – $327,100 to rehabilitate runway and taxiway

· C. A. Moore Airport – $303,488 to install navigational aids and to reconstruct the airport beacon and taxiway lighting

· Fletcher Field Airport – $297,777 to reconstruct the airport beacon and seal the taxiway pavement surface

· Calhoun County Airport – $278,000 to construct a terminal building

· John Bell Williams Airport – $222,222 to remove obstructions to the runway

· Thigpen Field Airport – $166,666 to rehabilitate runway

· Belzoni Municipal Airport – $166,666 to reconstruct runway lighting

· Greenwood-Leflore Airport – $166,666 to seal apron pavement surface

· Indianola Municipal Airport – $166,666 to support construction on the hangar

· Yazoo County Airport – $166,666 to construct apron

· McComb/Pike County/John E. Lewis Field Airport – $164,500 to acquire land for approaches and conduct a study

· Hesler-Noble Field Airport – $151,520 to conduct an airport-related environmental assessment

· Copiah County Airport – $102,500 to acquire land for approaches

· Ruleville-Drew Airport – $70,000 to update airport master plan

