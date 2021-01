JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 15-year-old after two teens were injured during a shooting during a weekend shooting.

Police said Karmello Gaines, 15, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault related to the shooting that occurred on West Street and Mayes Street.

Jackson police previously sent a tweet that Gaines was charged with murder in connection to another case, but the information was incorrection. 12 News updated that story to reflect that information.