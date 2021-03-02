15-year-old charged with multiple felonies in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a 15-year-old for multiple felony crimes that happened within the city. Officers arrested Jadarius Funches in the Kings Community on Monday, March 1.

Funches has been charged with one count of armed robbery for an incident that happened in July 2020. He was charged in connection to another armed robbery case for allegedly stealing a gun from a person in October 2020.

A gunfight in the Motel 6 parking lot on February 21, 2021, resulted in Funches being charged with one count of drive-by shooting and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Police said Funches was also charged with one count of receiving stolen property in relation to the theft of a 2018 Toyota Corolla on Arthur Street on February 26, 2021, followed by one count of drive-by shooting and one count of aggravated assault for the shooting of a 16-year-old male on Court Street later that day.

Funches appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Tuesday, March 2. His bond was set at $700,000, and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.