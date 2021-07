CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the shooting death of another 15-year-old.

Cordarious D. Johnson has been charged with murder in the death of Demarian Tillman, of Texas. Investigators said Tillman was shot and killed on Thursday, July 1, while sitting on a front porch visiting his family.

According to the Madison County Detention Center docket, Johnson was booked on Monday, July 12. He was arrested by Madison County deputies.