15-year-old shot by game warden in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March, a 15-year-old boy was shot by a game warden Tuesday evening. There’s no word on what led up to the shooting.

Sheriff March said the shooting happened near Lexington, and the teen was taken to the hospital.

A third person was detained and later released.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating this case.

