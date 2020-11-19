15-year-old shot by game warden in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March, a 15-year-old boy was shot by a game warden Tuesday evening. There’s no word on what led up to the shooting.
Sheriff March said the shooting happened near Lexington, and the teen was taken to the hospital.
A third person was detained and later released.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating this case.
LATEST STORIES:
- Memphis caregiver accused of stealing over $90,000 from 67-year-old client, selling the woman’s house
- IHL Board of Trustees names Thomas Hudson as JSU president
- Big Game Bound Week 11: Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon
- Second stimulus checks: Why you shouldn’t expect a deal before the end of 2020
- A division among Democrats: Can the party unite after mixed election results?