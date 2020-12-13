1,500 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,500 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 179,447 with 4,199 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Eight deaths occurred between December 10 and December 12 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Greene
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Lafayette
|1
|Lawrence
|1
|Panola
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Tippah
|1
|Warren
|1
Eleven COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 7 and December 6, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Choctaw
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|2
|Jefferson Davis
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Lee
|1
|Madison
|1
|Panola
|1
|Pike
|1
|Washington
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1602
|52
|72
|14
|Alcorn
|1827
|35
|115
|16
|Amite
|746
|16
|52
|3
|Attala
|1413
|39
|145
|25
|Benton
|563
|19
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|2815 *
|89
|224
|30
|Calhoun
|907
|15
|25
|4
|Carroll
|844
|17
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1278
|34
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|425
|10
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|616
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|1038
|55
|94
|27
|Clay
|1084
|28
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1727
|47
|127
|11
|Copiah
|1936
|42
|72
|9
|Covington
|1569
|61
|103
|31
|De Soto
|11976 *
|114
|103
|20
|Forrest
|4466
|92
|190
|41
|Franklin
|446
|6
|4
|1
|George
|1486
|30
|47
|7
|Greene
|862
|25
|48
|6
|Grenada
|1675
|51
|137
|24
|Hancock
|1504
|46
|69
|12
|Harrison
|8672
|123
|416
|42
|Hinds
|11866
|222
|571
|88
|Holmes
|1473
|62
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|626
|21
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|133
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1837
|43
|108
|19
|Jackson
|7426
|142
|206
|23
|Jasper
|1037
|24
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|418
|12
|15
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|659
|20
|8
|1
|Jones
|4337
|91
|194
|38
|Kemper
|593
|19
|43
|9
|Lafayette
|3645
|67
|153
|41
|Lamar
|3447
|52
|44
|12
|Lauderdale
|4177
|157
|346
|84
|Lawrence
|824
|15
|27
|2
|Leake
|1627
|45
|53
|7
|Lee
|6208
|105
|203
|40
|Leflore
|2316
|96
|197
|48
|Lincoln
|2192
|71
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|3159
|72
|137
|37
|Madison
|5889
|122
|299
|57
|Marion
|1457
|54
|143
|18
|Marshall
|2492
|56
|59
|15
|Monroe
|2429
|80
|176
|53
|Montgomery
|877
|30
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|2551
|131
|176
|54
|Newton
|1315
|31
|64
|11
|Noxubee
|804
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2833
|64
|202
|31
|Panola
|2673
|64
|77
|13
|Pearl River
|2011
|73
|134
|25
|Perry
|744
|27
|20
|7
|Pike
|1884
|63
|99
|27
|Pontotoc
|2507
|32
|20
|3
|Prentiss
|1747
|39
|97
|14
|Quitman
|539
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|7254
|129
|275
|36
|Scott
|1833
|31
|35
|3
|Sharkey
|352
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1693
|54
|142
|19
|Smith
|851
|17
|55
|8
|Stone
|971
|16
|61
|9
|Sunflower
|2106
|57
|87
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1084
|28
|33
|7
|Tate
|2061
|52
|74
|18
|Tippah
|1570
|36
|63
|4
|Tishomingo
|1305
|47
|97
|26
|Tunica
|667
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|2169
|27
|64
|11
|Walthall
|871
|32
|67
|13
|Warren
|2146
|65
|154
|30
|Washington
|3645
|109
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1436
|25
|65
|10
|Webster
|568
|16
|55
|11
|Wilkinson
|480
|22
|21
|5
|Winston
|1529
|37
|91
|21
|Yalobusha
|833
|29
|81
|21
|Yazoo
|1794
|42
|138
|15
|Total
|179,447
|4,199
|8,398
|1,556
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 in its website.
