1,500 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,500 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 179,447 with 4,199 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Eight deaths occurred between December 10 and December 12 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Greene1
Grenada1
Lafayette1
Lawrence1
Panola1
Rankin1
Tippah1
Warren1

Eleven COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 7 and December 6, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Choctaw1
Harrison1
Hinds2
Jefferson Davis1
Lamar1
Lee1
Madison1
Panola1
Pike1
Washington1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1602527214
Alcorn18273511516
Amite74616523
Attala14133914525
Benton563194510
Bolivar2815 *8922430
Calhoun90715254
Carroll84417469
Chickasaw1278344814
Choctaw4251010
Claiborne61616439
Clarke1038559427
Clay108428203
Coahoma17274712711
Copiah193642729
Covington15696110331
De Soto11976 *11410320
Forrest44669219041
Franklin446641
George148630477
Greene86225486
Grenada16755113724
Hancock1504466912
Harrison867212341642
Hinds1186622257188
Holmes14736210320
Humphreys62621338
Issaquena133400
Itawamba18374310819
Jackson742614220623
Jasper10372410
Jefferson41812153
Jefferson Davis6592081
Jones43379119438
Kemper59319439
Lafayette36456715341
Lamar3447524412
Lauderdale417715734684
Lawrence82415272
Leake162745537
Lee620810520340
Leflore23169619748
Lincoln21927116636
Lowndes31597213737
Madison588912229957
Marion14575414318
Marshall2492565915
Monroe24298017653
Montgomery87730549
Neshoba255113117654
Newton1315316411
Noxubee80417214
Oktibbeha28336420231
Panola2673647713
Pearl River20117313425
Perry74427207
Pike1884639927
Pontotoc250732203
Prentiss1747399714
Quitman539700
Rankin725412927536
Scott183331353
Sharkey35217438
Simpson16935414219
Smith85117558
Stone97116619
Sunflower2106578715
Tallahatchie108428337
Tate2061527418
Tippah157036634
Tishomingo1305479726
Tunica66719152
Union2169276411
Walthall871326713
Warren21466515430
Washington364510918739
Wayne1436256510
Webster568165511
Wilkinson48022215
Winston1529379121
Yalobusha833298121
Yazoo17944213815
Total179,4474,1998,3981,556

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 in its website.

