1,500 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,500 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 179,447 with 4,199 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Eight deaths occurred between December 10 and December 12 in the counties below.

County Total Greene 1 Grenada 1 Lafayette 1 Lawrence 1 Panola 1 Rankin 1 Tippah 1 Warren 1

Eleven COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 7 and December 6, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Choctaw 1 Harrison 1 Hinds 2 Jefferson Davis 1 Lamar 1 Lee 1 Madison 1 Panola 1 Pike 1 Washington 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1602 52 72 14 Alcorn 1827 35 115 16 Amite 746 16 52 3 Attala 1413 39 145 25 Benton 563 19 45 10 Bolivar 2815 * 89 224 30 Calhoun 907 15 25 4 Carroll 844 17 46 9 Chickasaw 1278 34 48 14 Choctaw 425 10 1 0 Claiborne 616 16 43 9 Clarke 1038 55 94 27 Clay 1084 28 20 3 Coahoma 1727 47 127 11 Copiah 1936 42 72 9 Covington 1569 61 103 31 De Soto 11976 * 114 103 20 Forrest 4466 92 190 41 Franklin 446 6 4 1 George 1486 30 47 7 Greene 862 25 48 6 Grenada 1675 51 137 24 Hancock 1504 46 69 12 Harrison 8672 123 416 42 Hinds 11866 222 571 88 Holmes 1473 62 103 20 Humphreys 626 21 33 8 Issaquena 133 4 0 0 Itawamba 1837 43 108 19 Jackson 7426 142 206 23 Jasper 1037 24 1 0 Jefferson 418 12 15 3 Jefferson Davis 659 20 8 1 Jones 4337 91 194 38 Kemper 593 19 43 9 Lafayette 3645 67 153 41 Lamar 3447 52 44 12 Lauderdale 4177 157 346 84 Lawrence 824 15 27 2 Leake 1627 45 53 7 Lee 6208 105 203 40 Leflore 2316 96 197 48 Lincoln 2192 71 166 36 Lowndes 3159 72 137 37 Madison 5889 122 299 57 Marion 1457 54 143 18 Marshall 2492 56 59 15 Monroe 2429 80 176 53 Montgomery 877 30 54 9 Neshoba 2551 131 176 54 Newton 1315 31 64 11 Noxubee 804 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2833 64 202 31 Panola 2673 64 77 13 Pearl River 2011 73 134 25 Perry 744 27 20 7 Pike 1884 63 99 27 Pontotoc 2507 32 20 3 Prentiss 1747 39 97 14 Quitman 539 7 0 0 Rankin 7254 129 275 36 Scott 1833 31 35 3 Sharkey 352 17 43 8 Simpson 1693 54 142 19 Smith 851 17 55 8 Stone 971 16 61 9 Sunflower 2106 57 87 15 Tallahatchie 1084 28 33 7 Tate 2061 52 74 18 Tippah 1570 36 63 4 Tishomingo 1305 47 97 26 Tunica 667 19 15 2 Union 2169 27 64 11 Walthall 871 32 67 13 Warren 2146 65 154 30 Washington 3645 109 187 39 Wayne 1436 25 65 10 Webster 568 16 55 11 Wilkinson 480 22 21 5 Winston 1529 37 91 21 Yalobusha 833 29 81 21 Yazoo 1794 42 138 15 Total 179,447 4,199 8,398 1,556

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 in its website.

