$15,000 music grant awarded to Alcorn State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the National Endowment for the Arts awarded a $15,000 music grant to Alcorn State University

The award will support musical performances and educational workshops at the Alcorn State University Jazz Festival, which is multi-day festival on campus.

There will also be performances by student jazz bands from across the region and an internationally acclaimed guest artist group whose members will conduct an educational workshop.