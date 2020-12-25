1,527 new coronavirus cases, six additional deaths in Mississippi

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,527 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 204,178 with 4,562 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. All deaths occurred between December 23 and December 24 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Desoto2
Lamar1
Marshall1
Pontotoc1
Warren1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams174457
Alcorn204439
Amite81920
Attala164444
Benton64120
Bolivar322095
Calhoun108916
Carroll91017
Chickasaw151235
Choctaw47210
Claiborne69018
Clarke114957
Clay124230
Coahoma189251
Copiah211643
Covington175466
De Soto13822131
Forrest501394
Franklin5567
George165334
Greene95425
Grenada191060
Hancock187153
Harrison10071139
Hinds13335248
Holmes154364
Humphreys70222
Issaquena1444
Itawamba215549
Jackson8342151
Jasper129725
Jefferson45814
Jefferson Davis73122
Jones492095
Kemper63819
Lafayette405376
Lamar389556
Lauderdale4678168
Lawrence90116
Leake191049
Lee7230111
Leflore251798
Lincoln242874
Lowndes405985
Madison6783128
Marion168959
Marshall279763
Monroe281584
Montgomery94930
Neshoba2870137
Newton152132
Noxubee88920
Oktibbeha321370
Panola301568
Pearl River238079
Perry82630
Pike209865
Pontotoc297838
Prentiss198041
Quitman5877
Rankin8256156
Scott203538
Sharkey37817
Simpson190260
Smith96718
Stone110218
Sunflower231559
Tallahatchie116929
Tate229756
Tippah186640
Tishomingo149351
Tunica71719
Union261634
Walthall95033
Warren246075
Washington4064112
Wayne158125
Webster69317
Wilkinson51122
Winston174644
Yalobusha94131
Yazoo200550
Total204,1784,562

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories