1,527 new coronavirus cases, six additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,527 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 204,178 with 4,562 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. All deaths occurred between December 23 and December 24 in the counties below.

County Total Desoto 2 Lamar 1 Marshall 1 Pontotoc 1 Warren 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: