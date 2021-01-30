1,528 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,528 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 36 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 274,190 with 6,018 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
Fifteen deaths occurred between January 22 and January 29 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Clay
|2
|Hancock
|1
|Harrison
|2
|Hinds
|2
|Itawamba
|1
|Kemper
|1
|Madison
|2
|Rankin
|1
|Scott
|1
|Tate
|1
|Yalobusha
|1
21 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 24 and January 23, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Clay
|2
|Coahoma
|1
|Copiah
|1
|DeSoto
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Harrison
|2
|Jones
|2
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Noxubee
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Pike
|1
|Rankin
|2
|Warren
|2
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2208
|72
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2813
|57
|130
|20
|Amite
|1063
|29
|54
|7
|Attala
|2006
|65
|173
|36
|Benton
|888
|23
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|4298
|111
|226
|31
|Calhoun
|1484
|23
|29
|4
|Carroll
|1095
|22
|48
|9
|Chickasaw
|1937
|47
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|663
|14
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|915
|26
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1561
|64
|122
|30
|Clay
|1717
|44
|33
|4
|Coahoma
|2581
|57
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2593
|51
|80
|10
|Covington
|2308
|73
|136
|39
|De Soto
|18323
|200
|113
|24
|Forrest
|6449
|127
|225
|50
|Franklin
|719
|18
|39
|4
|George
|2140
|42
|59
|7
|Greene
|1171
|31
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2287
|74
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3128
|66
|69
|14
|Harrison
|15180
|220
|481
|65
|Hinds
|17526
|350
|804
|127
|Holmes
|1757
|68
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|876
|25
|34
|8
|Issaquena
|161
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2762
|66
|132
|23
|Jackson
|11428
|195
|230
|30
|Jasper
|1925
|38 *
|39
|2
|Jefferson
|590
|23
|40
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|926
|31
|8
|1
|Jones
|7166
|122
|218
|41
|Kemper
|839
|21
|45
|9
|Lafayette
|5392
|103
|188
|54
|Lamar
|5265
|66
|53
|13
|Lauderdale
|6343
|202
|433
|94
|Lawrence
|1115
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2424
|68
|88
|14
|Lee
|9264
|149
|216
|41
|Leflore
|3193
|114
|233
|52
|Lincoln
|3186
|92
|173
|37
|Lowndes
|5701
|127
|256
|61
|Madison
|8893
|175
|360
|69
|Marion
|2353
|74
|158
|24
|Marshall
|3682
|76
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3806
|115
|189
|55
|Montgomery
|1147
|36
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3560
|160
|201
|58
|Newton
|2058
|48
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1166
|27
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4206
|87
|216
|36
|Panola
|4008
|85
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3704
|110
|172
|33
|Perry
|1088
|32
|21
|7
|Pike
|2812
|88
|125
|34
|Pontotoc
|3897
|62
|80
|7
|Prentiss
|2595
|55
|99
|15
|Quitman
|740
|11
|0
|0
|Rankin
|11670
|231
|390
|61
|Scott
|2734
|56
|106
|9
|Sharkey
|475
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2493
|73
|158
|20
|Smith
|1390
|26
|61
|8
|Stone
|1592
|27
|84
|14
|Sunflower
|3005
|80
|117
|19
|Tallahatchie
|1618
|36
|50
|7
|Tate
|2866
|65
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2596
|54
|117
|9
|Tishomingo
|2004
|62
|102
|27
|Tunica
|913
|22
|18
|2
|Union
|3693
|67
|131
|21
|Walthall
|1185
|38
|68
|13
|Warren
|3871
|107
|170
|38
|Washington
|5024
|125
|189
|39
|Wayne
|2281
|38
|69
|11
|Webster
|1007
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|606
|25
|25
|5
|Winston
|2122
|72
|123
|37
|Yalobusha
|1296
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2668
|57
|139
|18
|Total
|274,190
|6,018
|10,232
|1,902
* Note: One previously reported death in Jasper County was counted in error, and has been removed.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.