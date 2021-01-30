1,528 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,528 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 36 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 274,190 with 6,018 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Fifteen deaths occurred between January 22 and January 29 in the counties below.

County Total Clay 2 Hancock 1 Harrison 2 Hinds 2 Itawamba 1 Kemper 1 Madison 2 Rankin 1 Scott 1 Tate 1 Yalobusha 1

21 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 24 and January 23, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Clay 2 Coahoma 1 Copiah 1 DeSoto 1 Franklin 1 Harrison 2 Jones 2 Lauderdale 1 Lowndes 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Noxubee 1 Pearl River 1 Pike 1 Rankin 2 Warren 2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2208 72 72 15 Alcorn 2813 57 130 20 Amite 1063 29 54 7 Attala 2006 65 173 36 Benton 888 23 45 10 Bolivar 4298 111 226 31 Calhoun 1484 23 29 4 Carroll 1095 22 48 9 Chickasaw 1937 47 53 15 Choctaw 663 14 1 0 Claiborne 915 26 45 9 Clarke 1561 64 122 30 Clay 1717 44 33 4 Coahoma 2581 57 129 11 Copiah 2593 51 80 10 Covington 2308 73 136 39 De Soto 18323 200 113 24 Forrest 6449 127 225 50 Franklin 719 18 39 4 George 2140 42 59 7 Greene 1171 31 52 6 Grenada 2287 74 155 32 Hancock 3128 66 69 14 Harrison 15180 220 481 65 Hinds 17526 350 804 127 Holmes 1757 68 103 20 Humphreys 876 25 34 8 Issaquena 161 6 0 0 Itawamba 2762 66 132 23 Jackson 11428 195 230 30 Jasper 1925 38 * 39 2 Jefferson 590 23 40 7 Jefferson Davis 926 31 8 1 Jones 7166 122 218 41 Kemper 839 21 45 9 Lafayette 5392 103 188 54 Lamar 5265 66 53 13 Lauderdale 6343 202 433 94 Lawrence 1115 17 27 2 Leake 2424 68 88 14 Lee 9264 149 216 41 Leflore 3193 114 233 52 Lincoln 3186 92 173 37 Lowndes 5701 127 256 61 Madison 8893 175 360 69 Marion 2353 74 158 24 Marshall 3682 76 64 15 Monroe 3806 115 189 55 Montgomery 1147 36 54 9 Neshoba 3560 160 201 58 Newton 2058 48 87 15 Noxubee 1166 27 35 6 Oktibbeha 4206 87 216 36 Panola 4008 85 102 13 Pearl River 3704 110 172 33 Perry 1088 32 21 7 Pike 2812 88 125 34 Pontotoc 3897 62 80 7 Prentiss 2595 55 99 15 Quitman 740 11 0 0 Rankin 11670 231 390 61 Scott 2734 56 106 9 Sharkey 475 17 43 8 Simpson 2493 73 158 20 Smith 1390 26 61 8 Stone 1592 27 84 14 Sunflower 3005 80 117 19 Tallahatchie 1618 36 50 7 Tate 2866 65 80 19 Tippah 2596 54 117 9 Tishomingo 2004 62 102 27 Tunica 913 22 18 2 Union 3693 67 131 21 Walthall 1185 38 68 13 Warren 3871 107 170 38 Washington 5024 125 189 39 Wayne 2281 38 69 11 Webster 1007 24 58 11 Wilkinson 606 25 25 5 Winston 2122 72 123 37 Yalobusha 1296 36 82 22 Yazoo 2668 57 139 18 Total 274,190 6,018 10,232 1,902

* Note: One previously reported death in Jasper County was counted in error, and has been removed.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.