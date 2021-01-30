1,528 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,528 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 36 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 274,190 with 6,018 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Fifteen deaths occurred between January 22 and January 29 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Clay2
Hancock1
Harrison2
Hinds2
Itawamba1
Kemper1
Madison2
Rankin1
Scott1
Tate1
Yalobusha1

21 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 24 and January 23, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Clay2
Coahoma1
Copiah1
DeSoto1
Franklin1
Harrison2
Jones2
Lauderdale1
Lowndes1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Noxubee1
Pearl River1
Pike1
Rankin2
Warren2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2208727215
Alcorn28135713020
Amite106329547
Attala20066517336
Benton888234510
Bolivar429811122631
Calhoun148423294
Carroll109522489
Chickasaw1937475315
Choctaw6631410
Claiborne91526459
Clarke15616412230
Clay171744334
Coahoma25815712911
Copiah2593518010
Covington23087313639
De Soto1832320011324
Forrest644912722550
Franklin71918394
George214042597
Greene117131526
Grenada22877415532
Hancock3128666914
Harrison1518022048165
Hinds17526350804127
Holmes17576810320
Humphreys87625348
Issaquena161600
Itawamba27626613223
Jackson1142819523030
Jasper192538 *392
Jefferson59023407
Jefferson Davis9263181
Jones716612221841
Kemper83921459
Lafayette539210318854
Lamar5265665313
Lauderdale634320243394
Lawrence111517272
Leake2424688814
Lee926414921641
Leflore319311423352
Lincoln31869217337
Lowndes570112725661
Madison889317536069
Marion23537415824
Marshall3682766415
Monroe380611518955
Montgomery114736549
Neshoba356016020158
Newton2058488715
Noxubee116627356
Oktibbeha42068721636
Panola40088510213
Pearl River370411017233
Perry108832217
Pike28128812534
Pontotoc389762807
Prentiss2595559915
Quitman7401100
Rankin1167023139061
Scott2734561069
Sharkey47517438
Simpson24937315820
Smith139026618
Stone1592278414
Sunflower30058011719
Tallahatchie161836507
Tate2866658019
Tippah2596541179
Tishomingo20046210227
Tunica91322182
Union36936713121
Walthall1185386813
Warren387110717038
Washington502412518939
Wayne2281386911
Webster1007245811
Wilkinson60625255
Winston21227212337
Yalobusha1296368222
Yazoo26685713918
Total274,1906,01810,2321,902

* Note: One previously reported death in Jasper County was counted in error, and has been removed.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

