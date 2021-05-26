154 new coronavirus case, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 154 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 317,065 with 7,302 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.