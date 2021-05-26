154 new coronavirus case, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 154 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 317,065 with 7,302 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams299282
Alcorn315971
Amite124742
Attala214673
Benton101825
Bolivar4811133
Calhoun172832
Carroll122330
Chickasaw209459
Choctaw78118
Claiborne102730
Clarke178780
Clay186054
Coahoma297581
Copiah298765
Covington263781
De Soto22058261
Forrest7754153
Franklin84423
George250448
Greene131033
Grenada263087
Hancock382987
Harrison18114313
Hinds20462416
Holmes189674
Humphreys97133
Issaquena1696
Itawamba303377
Jackson13517248
Jasper221448
Jefferson66128
Jefferson Davis107333
Jones8414164
Kemper96128
Lafayette6252119
Lamar627988
Lauderdale7221240
Lawrence130624
Leake269874
Lee10011175
Leflore3501125
Lincoln3991111
Lowndes6437148
Madison10173223
Marion270580
Marshall4554105
Monroe4139135
Montgomery128043
Neshoba4049178
Newton247662
Noxubee127434
Oktibbeha464598
Panola4627109
Pearl River4547146
Perry126538
Pike3350106
Pontotoc422673
Prentiss281660
Quitman81616
Rankin13768279
Scott317774
Sharkey50417
Simpson296489
Smith163334
Stone184533
Sunflower337791
Tallahatchie179441
Tate339585
Tippah290068
Tishomingo229567
Tunica106926
Union413276
Walthall134645
Warren4417122
Washington5383135
Wayne263842
Webster114832
Wilkinson68431
Winston228781
Yalobusha166138
Yazoo312470
Total317,0657,302

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

