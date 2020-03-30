$15K reward being offered for tips in shooting of judge

In this undated photo, Lauderdale County Chancery Court Judge Charles Smith poses for a photo in Mississippi. Police said Smith was shot and critically wounded Monday, March 16, 2020, outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse in downtown Meridian, Miss. (The Meridian Star via AP)

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – Officials in a Mississippi county have approved a $15,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the shooting of a judge outside a courthouse.

News outlets report the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors approved the amount last week as authorities continued to investigate the March 16 shooting of Chancery Judge Charlie Smith.

Meridian police said he was struck near his abdomen while getting out of a truck at the county courthouse. Officials told news outlets that Smith remained hospitalized Friday, but was recovering.

A district supervisor said Crime Stoppers will handle the tips and reward.