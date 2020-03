16 Mississippi senators endorse Joe Biden for president

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- Striking down the "Remain in Mexico" policy and other administrative tools the Trump administration has used to curtail illegal immigration could bring a new migrant surge to the Southwest border, a federal official said Thursday.

Thursday's comments by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan came in response to Wednesday night's ruling by the 9th Circuit Court calling for the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program to end next week in California and Arizona.