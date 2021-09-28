16-year-old captured in Lauderdale County homicide investigation

LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old boy was arrested after a deadly shooting on Gilbert Joyner Road on Monday morning by deputies Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Billy Sollie told the Meridian Star that 16-year-old Jacob Hyde was taken into custody without incident.

The teen has been accused of killing Brad Lackey, 30. According to investigators, Lackey had been shot in the head.

They said the motive for the shooting is unknown, but it appeared Hyde’s mother had a relationship with Lackey before his death,