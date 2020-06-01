16-year-old charged with murder in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The McComb Police Department is investigating a murder on Old Liberty Road in McComb.

Police were called to the location in reference to a shooting on May 30.

According to the McComb Police Department, when officers arrived on the scene, they were flagged down by a witness. The witness directed the officers to Lot 10 where officers found Charles Martin, 32 of Summit, lying on the living room floor with multiple gunshots.

Moments later, officers were directed to Lot 11, where another victim Laquasha B. Martin, 40 of McComb, was found on the porch deceased.

Hours later, suspect Tucker Morris, 16, was arrested and charged with murder. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information on this case should contact the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3023 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.