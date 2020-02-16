16-year-old killed, 5 hurt in crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured five others in Madison County.

The crash happened on MS 16 at the intersection of Virgin Mary Road at 5:00 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Corporal Kervin Stewart with MHP, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on MS 16 when a Mitsubishi Galant that was traveling south on Virgin Mary Road crossed in front of it and was hit on the passenger side.

There were a total six occupants in both vehicles. Five were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with unknown injuries. A sixth person, who was a passenger in the Mitsubishi, died as a result of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Kendarrius Harris of Carthage.

