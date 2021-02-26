16-year-old shot multiple times in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old male is now in the hospital after being shot multiple times in the back and legs. According to the Vicksburg Police Department (VPD), officers responded to the shooting Friday at 5:33 pm in the 1800 block of Court Street.

VPD said the victim has been transported by ambulance to Merit Health River Region for treatment.

Witnesses told officers the suspect getaway car is a red 2018 Toyota Corolla (pictured below).

If anyone has information about this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.