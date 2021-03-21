160 new coronavirus cases, two additional deaths in Mississippi

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 160 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 302,837 with 6,956 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams240579
Alcorn294663
Amite116737
Attala212072
Benton95524
Bolivar4714125
Calhoun161529
Carroll120325
Chickasaw203155
Choctaw71916
Claiborne100430
Clarke173175
Clay181254
Coahoma286773
Copiah285560
Covington252780
De Soto20232245
Forrest7460142
Franklin79522
George235545
Greene129133
Grenada252180
Hancock362183
Harrison17221298
Hinds19476400
Holmes183971
Humphreys93829
Issaquena1686
Itawamba293276
Jackson12943236
Jasper218147
Jefferson63727
Jefferson Davis103932
Jones8196154
Kemper93725
Lafayette5873115
Lamar601684
Lauderdale6980232
Lawrence123922
Leake257972
Lee9787167
Leflore3443123
Lincoln3803105
Lowndes6210143
Madison9720206
Marion263278
Marshall419099
Monroe4035130
Montgomery124940
Neshoba3930173
Newton239654 *
Noxubee124331
Oktibbeha449997
Panola4402100
Pearl River4328133
Perry124038
Pike3114101
Pontotoc414172
Prentiss273658
Quitman78416
Rankin13112271
Scott303671
Sharkey49217
Simpson282683
Smith156534
Stone176030
Sunflower324788
Tallahatchie173639
Tate316278
Tippah282468
Tishomingo216867
Tunica101525
Union399874
Walthall128242
Warren4208117
Washington5257132
Wayne260041
Webster113032
Wilkinson63527
Winston224180
Yalobusha152536
Yazoo299667
Total302,8376,956

* Note: One death previously reported in Newton County was counted twice, and has been corrected.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories