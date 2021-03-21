160 new coronavirus cases, two additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 160 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 302,837 with 6,956 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

* Note: One death previously reported in Newton County was counted twice, and has been corrected.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).