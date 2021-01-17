1,606 new coronavirus cases, 40 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,606 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 40 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 252,475 with 5,521 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Ten deaths occurred between January 1 and January 16, 2021 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
DeSoto3
Hancock1
Jackson1
Lowndes2
Pearl River1
Tate1
Tippah1

30 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 15, 2020 and January 12, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Attala1
Bolivar2
DeSoto1
Forrest1
Hinds4
Jones1
Lowndes3
Madison1
Marion1
Monroe1
Panola2
Pearl River3
Pontotoc1
Rankin3
Tate1
Union2
Warren1
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams204670
Alcorn263253
Amite97725
Attala193559
Benton81523
Bolivar3966108
Calhoun135721
Carroll104221
Chickasaw183644
Choctaw60313
Claiborne86125
Clarke138660
Clay159033
Coahoma230054
Copiah240849
Covington211371
De Soto17120175
Forrest5949119
Franklin66415
George199038
Greene109729
Grenada217770
Hancock266559
Harrison13353193
Hinds16207322
Holmes168567
Humphreys82924
Issaquena1596
Itawamba262459
Jackson10303183
Jasper169735
Jefferson53819
Jefferson Davis84125
Jones6288110
Kemper77120
Lafayette494292
Lamar484165
Lauderdale5847180
Lawrence102417
Leake230564
Lee8796141
Leflore3002105
Lincoln297085
Lowndes5355116
Madison8232162
Marion210672
Marshall341665
Monroe3533105
Montgomery109434
Neshoba3370152
Newton191342
Noxubee110322
Oktibbeha392480
Panola368378
Pearl River327899
Perry101631
Pike262077
Pontotoc362853
Prentiss245052
Quitman6888
Rankin10689211
Scott246245
Sharkey42717
Simpson234867
Smith120123
Stone142320
Sunflower282669
Tallahatchie140134
Tate270862
Tippah240450
Tishomingo184459
Tunica86321
Union343060
Walthall111836
Warren348498
Washington4777123
Wayne199630
Webster92224
Wilkinson58325
Winston200164
Yalobusha116534
Yazoo244355
Total252,4755,521

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

