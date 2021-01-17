1,606 new coronavirus cases, 40 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,606 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 40 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 252,475 with 5,521 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Ten deaths occurred between January 1 and January 16, 2021 in the counties below.

County Total DeSoto 3 Hancock 1 Jackson 1 Lowndes 2 Pearl River 1 Tate 1 Tippah 1

30 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 15, 2020 and January 12, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Attala 1 Bolivar 2 DeSoto 1 Forrest 1 Hinds 4 Jones 1 Lowndes 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Monroe 1 Panola 2 Pearl River 3 Pontotoc 1 Rankin 3 Tate 1 Union 2 Warren 1 Yazoo 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.