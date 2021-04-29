161 new coronavirus cases, two additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 161 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 311,493 with 7,193 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams253682
Alcorn309068
Amite122641
Attala214273
Benton98425
Bolivar4791131
Calhoun168532
Carroll121527
Chickasaw206557
Choctaw75118
Claiborne102130
Clarke178179
Clay183854
Coahoma292979
Copiah295465
Covington256080
De Soto21289256
Forrest7617149
Franklin83123
George245147
Greene130033
Grenada258885
Hancock375786
Harrison17719306
Hinds20194413
Holmes188272
Humphreys95132
Issaquena1686
Itawamba298977
Jackson13348246
Jasper220548
Jefferson65128
Jefferson Davis106732
Jones8350163
Kemper95728
Lafayette6138118
Lamar618685
Lauderdale7230240
Lawrence128123
Leake263773
Lee9943171
Leflore3483125
Lincoln3924110
Lowndes6345144
Madison10024215
Marion268180
Marshall4356103
Monroe4081132
Montgomery126242
Neshoba4028176
Newton247261
Noxubee126934
Oktibbeha459298
Panola4527103
Pearl River4478143
Perry125738
Pike3275105
Pontotoc418772
Prentiss277859
Quitman79516
Rankin13507278
Scott313873
Sharkey50117
Simpson293488
Smith161734
Stone180733
Sunflower334590
Tallahatchie177040
Tate330884
Tippah286868
Tishomingo224367
Tunica104425
Union407776
Walthall133244
Warren4341119
Washington5309133
Wayne262141
Webster114532
Wilkinson66430
Winston226881
Yalobusha161636
Yazoo308869
Total311,6547,195

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

