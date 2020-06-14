Breaking News
168 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 19,516 total cases with 891 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 168 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. 2 new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state total number of cases to 19,516 with 891 deaths.

New COVID-19 positive tests reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

DeSoto1
Holmes1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams225174310
Alcorn30100
Amite702122
Attala331238919
Benton17010
Bolivar19012194
Calhoun804234
Carroll12211459
Chickasaw166163510
Choctaw65200
Claiborne1388427
Clarke16621179
Clay174600
Coahoma147400
Copiah405630
Covington205310
Desoto71413184
Forrest679419329
Franklin30231
George35210
Greene512170
Grenada1604172
Hancock1001293
Harrison344732
Hinds1274278813
Holmes468349617
Humphreys808186
Issaquena0000
Itawamba1008337
Jackson35616385
Jasper193400
Jefferson54200
Jefferson Davis84331
Jones8683811821
Kemper16712379
Lafayette1754401
Lamar288532
Lauderdale8057518148
Lawrence115100
Leake4831520
Lee29611384
Leflore3584514031
Lincoln324329325
Lowndes3159195
Madison8863010116
Marion1419152
Marshall103310
Monroe293259322
Montgomery94100
Neshoba878506822
Newton321640
Noxubee2126153
Oktibbeha357179814
Panola122300
Pearl River222314511
Perry54300
Pike22611176
Pontotoc74331
Prentiss663213
Quitman49000
Rankin53710140
Scott68812132
Sharkey8000
Simpson119120
Smith17811528
Stone34000
Sunflower118400
Tallahatchie42100
Tate128120
Tippah931100
Tishomingo47020
Tunica643122
Union1028197
Walthall103100
Warren25212398
Washington253871
Wayne375720
Webster1108507
Wilkinson85952
Winston149200
Yalobusha1387357
Yazoo3486192
Total19,5168912,192456

