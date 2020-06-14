168 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 19,516 total cases with 891 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 168 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. 2 new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state total number of cases to 19,516 with 891 deaths.

New COVID-19 positive tests reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

DeSoto 1 Holmes 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.