168 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 19,516 total cases with 891 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 168 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. 2 new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state total number of cases to 19,516 with 891 deaths.
New COVID-19 positive tests reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|225
|17
|43
|10
|Alcorn
|30
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|70
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|331
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|17
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|190
|12
|19
|4
|Calhoun
|80
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|122
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|166
|16
|35
|10
|Choctaw
|65
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|138
|8
|42
|7
|Clarke
|166
|21
|17
|9
|Clay
|174
|6
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|147
|4
|0
|0
|Copiah
|405
|6
|3
|0
|Covington
|205
|3
|1
|0
|Desoto
|714
|13
|18
|4
|Forrest
|679
|41
|93
|29
|Franklin
|30
|2
|3
|1
|George
|35
|2
|1
|0
|Greene
|51
|2
|17
|0
|Grenada
|160
|4
|17
|2
|Hancock
|100
|12
|9
|3
|Harrison
|344
|7
|3
|2
|Hinds
|1274
|27
|88
|13
|Holmes
|468
|34
|96
|17
|Humphreys
|80
|8
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|100
|8
|33
|7
|Jackson
|356
|16
|38
|5
|Jasper
|193
|4
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|54
|2
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|84
|3
|3
|1
|Jones
|868
|38
|118
|21
|Kemper
|167
|12
|37
|9
|Lafayette
|175
|4
|40
|1
|Lamar
|288
|5
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|805
|75
|181
|48
|Lawrence
|115
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|483
|15
|2
|0
|Lee
|296
|11
|38
|4
|Leflore
|358
|45
|140
|31
|Lincoln
|324
|32
|93
|25
|Lowndes
|315
|9
|19
|5
|Madison
|886
|30
|101
|16
|Marion
|141
|9
|15
|2
|Marshall
|103
|3
|1
|0
|Monroe
|293
|25
|93
|22
|Montgomery
|94
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|878
|50
|68
|22
|Newton
|321
|6
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|212
|6
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|357
|17
|98
|14
|Panola
|122
|3
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|222
|31
|45
|11
|Perry
|54
|3
|0
|0
|Pike
|226
|11
|17
|6
|Pontotoc
|74
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|66
|3
|21
|3
|Quitman
|49
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|537
|10
|14
|0
|Scott
|688
|12
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|119
|1
|2
|0
|Smith
|178
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|34
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|118
|4
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|42
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|128
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|93
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|47
|0
|2
|0
|Tunica
|64
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|102
|8
|19
|7
|Walthall
|103
|1
|0
|0
|Warren
|252
|12
|39
|8
|Washington
|253
|8
|7
|1
|Wayne
|375
|7
|2
|0
|Webster
|110
|8
|50
|7
|Wilkinson
|85
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|149
|2
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|138
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|348
|6
|19
|2
|Total
|19,516
|891
|2,192
|456