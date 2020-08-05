17-year-old arrested for attempted armed carjacking in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a 17-year-old for an attempted armed carjacking Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to Wisconsin Avenue and Fleur-de-Lis Drive before 10:30 a.m. A victim told officers that two men tried steal his truck at gunpoint. The victim tried to wrestle the gun away from one of the suspect, and both suspects ran away.

Investigators said K-9 deputy began to track the suspects through the woods. They later discovered the two suspects behind Parkwood South Apartments. According to police, one suspect surrendered, while the other led officers on a chase before surrendering.

Devonta Harris, 17, of Vicksburg, was charged with attempted armed carjacking. He will be held without bond until he appears in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Thursday, August 6, 2020. The second supsect was released without being charged.

