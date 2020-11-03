17-year-old girl dies at hospital; Man, woman in custody for felony child abuse

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man and a woman in connection to the death of a 17-year-old girl.

Police said they responded to a call about an unresponsive juvenile female. The victim, 17-year-old LaMonica Tucker, was transported to a hospital on Saturday, October 31, from Lowder Drive. She died at the hospital that evening.

According to investigators, Tucker’s cause of death is still pending. They said two additional juveniles, a boy and a girl, had also been assaulted.

Police arrested LaTiffany Chambers, 32, and Danny Dabbs, 29. They have both been charged with three counts of felony child abuse. The two could face additional charges.

