JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A teenager was involved in a deadly crash Saturday afternoon in Jefferson County, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).

The teen has been identified as Jorico Short, 17, of Fayette, Mississippi. Authorities said he was traveling southbound on U.S. 61 when the vehicle left the roadway, overturned several times and caught fire.

Short was pronounced dead on scene.