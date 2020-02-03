170 dogs rescued from Coldwater home

COLDWATER, Miss. (WREG) — Nearly 200 dogs were rescued after authorities were called to a home in Coldwater early Monday morning.

WREG’s Shay Arthur spoke with the Tunica Humane Society. They told her at least 102 dogs were rescued out of a small building behind a home on East Tate Road. Dozens more were discovered in kennels on the property.

In all, authorities said they believe 170 were rescued.

Some of the animals were just a few weeks old. Many of them were reportedly matted and filthy.

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said they plan to turn the case over to the district attorney so it can be presented to the grand jury. He would not release the homeowner’s name until charges have been filed.

WREG is working to gather more details.