1,700 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,700 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 36 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 192,111 with 4,390 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Sixteen deaths occurred between December 8 and December 18 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Grenada1
Hancock1
Harrison1
Hinds3
Jackson1
Lauderdale1
Lee1
Marion1
Noxubee1
Rankin1
Scott1
Tate1
Tishomingo1

20 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 21 and December 10, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Desoto6
George1
Humphreys1
Jackson1
Jefferson1
Lamar1
Lauderdale2
Lawrence1
Lee1
Lowndes1
Marion2
Yazoo2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1683537214
Alcorn19303811917
Amite78319536
Attala15174316228
Benton598204510
Bolivar30019122430
Calhoun98216254
Carroll88617469
Chickasaw1415354914
Choctaw4471010
Claiborne64218439
Clarke11065510427
Clay117429203
Coahoma18044812711
Copiah203442729
Covington16646311536
De Soto1285312710320
Forrest47359320042
Franklin5156211
George157833477
Greene91025506
Grenada18245414526
Hancock1667506813
Harrison940413443550
Hinds1267823662290
Holmes15096310320
Humphreys66422338
Issaquena140400
Itawamba19844612322
Jackson784314721424
Jasper116724110
Jefferson44713173
Jefferson Davis7042181
Jones46459219938
Kemper62219439
Lafayette38137017442
Lamar3670534512
Lauderdale444216435886
Lawrence87316272
Leake175045687
Lee677210820540
Leflore24189819848
Lincoln22997316636
Lowndes36397717637
Madison637912630358
Marion15685814420
Marshall2624596215
Monroe26418317653
Montgomery91730549
Neshoba271013317754
Newton1406326611
Noxubee84918214
Oktibbeha30386720432
Panola28456710113
Pearl River22087514327
Perry77430207
Pike19916510427
Pontotoc273434203
Prentiss1860409815
Quitman563700
Rankin779514329742
Scott190735354
Sharkey36917438
Simpson18035714919
Smith91617558
Stone103818639
Sunflower2198579015
Tallahatchie112729417
Tate2189547718
Tippah175437784
Tishomingo1415509926
Tunica68619152
Union24222710211
Walthall909326713
Warren23026816031
Washington381511118739
Wayne1536256610
Webster646175511
Wilkinson49622215
Winston1638449627
Yalobusha871308122
Yazoo19414713817
Total192,1114,3908,8441,613

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories