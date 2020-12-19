1,700 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,700 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 36 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 192,111 with 4,390 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Sixteen deaths occurred between December 8 and December 18 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Alcorn
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|3
|Jackson
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lee
|1
|Marion
|1
|Noxubee
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Scott
|1
|Tate
|1
|Tishomingo
|1
20 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 21 and December 10, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Desoto
|6
|George
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Lauderdale
|2
|Lawrence
|1
|Lee
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Marion
|2
|Yazoo
|2
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1683
|53
|72
|14
|Alcorn
|1930
|38
|119
|17
|Amite
|783
|19
|53
|6
|Attala
|1517
|43
|162
|28
|Benton
|598
|20
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3001
|91
|224
|30
|Calhoun
|982
|16
|25
|4
|Carroll
|886
|17
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1415
|35
|49
|14
|Choctaw
|447
|10
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|642
|18
|43
|9
|Clarke
|1106
|55
|104
|27
|Clay
|1174
|29
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1804
|48
|127
|11
|Copiah
|2034
|42
|72
|9
|Covington
|1664
|63
|115
|36
|De Soto
|12853
|127
|103
|20
|Forrest
|4735
|93
|200
|42
|Franklin
|515
|6
|21
|1
|George
|1578
|33
|47
|7
|Greene
|910
|25
|50
|6
|Grenada
|1824
|54
|145
|26
|Hancock
|1667
|50
|68
|13
|Harrison
|9404
|134
|435
|50
|Hinds
|12678
|236
|622
|90
|Holmes
|1509
|63
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|664
|22
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|140
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1984
|46
|123
|22
|Jackson
|7843
|147
|214
|24
|Jasper
|1167
|24
|11
|0
|Jefferson
|447
|13
|17
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|704
|21
|8
|1
|Jones
|4645
|92
|199
|38
|Kemper
|622
|19
|43
|9
|Lafayette
|3813
|70
|174
|42
|Lamar
|3670
|53
|45
|12
|Lauderdale
|4442
|164
|358
|86
|Lawrence
|873
|16
|27
|2
|Leake
|1750
|45
|68
|7
|Lee
|6772
|108
|205
|40
|Leflore
|2418
|98
|198
|48
|Lincoln
|2299
|73
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|3639
|77
|176
|37
|Madison
|6379
|126
|303
|58
|Marion
|1568
|58
|144
|20
|Marshall
|2624
|59
|62
|15
|Monroe
|2641
|83
|176
|53
|Montgomery
|917
|30
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|2710
|133
|177
|54
|Newton
|1406
|32
|66
|11
|Noxubee
|849
|18
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3038
|67
|204
|32
|Panola
|2845
|67
|101
|13
|Pearl River
|2208
|75
|143
|27
|Perry
|774
|30
|20
|7
|Pike
|1991
|65
|104
|27
|Pontotoc
|2734
|34
|20
|3
|Prentiss
|1860
|40
|98
|15
|Quitman
|563
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|7795
|143
|297
|42
|Scott
|1907
|35
|35
|4
|Sharkey
|369
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1803
|57
|149
|19
|Smith
|916
|17
|55
|8
|Stone
|1038
|18
|63
|9
|Sunflower
|2198
|57
|90
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1127
|29
|41
|7
|Tate
|2189
|54
|77
|18
|Tippah
|1754
|37
|78
|4
|Tishomingo
|1415
|50
|99
|26
|Tunica
|686
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|2422
|27
|102
|11
|Walthall
|909
|32
|67
|13
|Warren
|2302
|68
|160
|31
|Washington
|3815
|111
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1536
|25
|66
|10
|Webster
|646
|17
|55
|11
|Wilkinson
|496
|22
|21
|5
|Winston
|1638
|44
|96
|27
|Yalobusha
|871
|30
|81
|22
|Yazoo
|1941
|47
|138
|17
|Total
|192,111
|4,390
|8,844
|1,613
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- For years, the Pentagon sits on racial discrimination survey
- Implosion of former Trump casino delayed, chance to push button still up for auction
- New York driver rescued after spending 10 hours trapped under 4 feet of snow
- 15-year-old boy charged with murder in shooting of retired Chicago firefighter
- Winter travel raises more fears of viral spread