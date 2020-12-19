1,700 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,700 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 36 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 192,111 with 4,390 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Sixteen deaths occurred between December 8 and December 18 in the counties below.

County Total Alcorn 1 Grenada 1 Hancock 1 Harrison 1 Hinds 3 Jackson 1 Lauderdale 1 Lee 1 Marion 1 Noxubee 1 Rankin 1 Scott 1 Tate 1 Tishomingo 1

20 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 21 and December 10, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Desoto 6 George 1 Humphreys 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 1 Lamar 1 Lauderdale 2 Lawrence 1 Lee 1 Lowndes 1 Marion 2 Yazoo 2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1683 53 72 14 Alcorn 1930 38 119 17 Amite 783 19 53 6 Attala 1517 43 162 28 Benton 598 20 45 10 Bolivar 3001 91 224 30 Calhoun 982 16 25 4 Carroll 886 17 46 9 Chickasaw 1415 35 49 14 Choctaw 447 10 1 0 Claiborne 642 18 43 9 Clarke 1106 55 104 27 Clay 1174 29 20 3 Coahoma 1804 48 127 11 Copiah 2034 42 72 9 Covington 1664 63 115 36 De Soto 12853 127 103 20 Forrest 4735 93 200 42 Franklin 515 6 21 1 George 1578 33 47 7 Greene 910 25 50 6 Grenada 1824 54 145 26 Hancock 1667 50 68 13 Harrison 9404 134 435 50 Hinds 12678 236 622 90 Holmes 1509 63 103 20 Humphreys 664 22 33 8 Issaquena 140 4 0 0 Itawamba 1984 46 123 22 Jackson 7843 147 214 24 Jasper 1167 24 11 0 Jefferson 447 13 17 3 Jefferson Davis 704 21 8 1 Jones 4645 92 199 38 Kemper 622 19 43 9 Lafayette 3813 70 174 42 Lamar 3670 53 45 12 Lauderdale 4442 164 358 86 Lawrence 873 16 27 2 Leake 1750 45 68 7 Lee 6772 108 205 40 Leflore 2418 98 198 48 Lincoln 2299 73 166 36 Lowndes 3639 77 176 37 Madison 6379 126 303 58 Marion 1568 58 144 20 Marshall 2624 59 62 15 Monroe 2641 83 176 53 Montgomery 917 30 54 9 Neshoba 2710 133 177 54 Newton 1406 32 66 11 Noxubee 849 18 21 4 Oktibbeha 3038 67 204 32 Panola 2845 67 101 13 Pearl River 2208 75 143 27 Perry 774 30 20 7 Pike 1991 65 104 27 Pontotoc 2734 34 20 3 Prentiss 1860 40 98 15 Quitman 563 7 0 0 Rankin 7795 143 297 42 Scott 1907 35 35 4 Sharkey 369 17 43 8 Simpson 1803 57 149 19 Smith 916 17 55 8 Stone 1038 18 63 9 Sunflower 2198 57 90 15 Tallahatchie 1127 29 41 7 Tate 2189 54 77 18 Tippah 1754 37 78 4 Tishomingo 1415 50 99 26 Tunica 686 19 15 2 Union 2422 27 102 11 Walthall 909 32 67 13 Warren 2302 68 160 31 Washington 3815 111 187 39 Wayne 1536 25 66 10 Webster 646 17 55 11 Wilkinson 496 22 21 5 Winston 1638 44 96 27 Yalobusha 871 30 81 22 Yazoo 1941 47 138 17 Total 192,111 4,390 8,844 1,613

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

