17,000 FPL staff ready to go for Hurricane Dorian

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the state’s preparations as everyone in Florida continues to monitor Hurricane Dorian’s path.

DeSantis pleaded with residents in evacuation zones to leave their homes.

“If you’re ordered to evacuate, you need to do so.”

DeSantis said President Donald Trump and FEMA are “fully engaged” in providing Florida with any resources needed.

The state set up a website that covers vital emergency information the public will need monitoring Hurricane Dorian like available shelters, evacuation orders, and toll road suspensions.

DeSantis told reporters Florida Power & Light has over 17,000 employees ready to dispatch to power outages once the storm hits.

LATEST STORIES: