1,746 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,746 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 18 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 147,382 with 3,763 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. These deaths occurred between November 17 and November 25 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Alcorn1
Attala1
Carroll1
Covington1
Desoto2
Harrison1
Hinds1
Humphreys1
Lauderdale1
Lowndes1
Neshoba3
Oktibbeha1
Rankin2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams139250
Alcorn148228
Amite52714
Attala111234
Benton49017
Bolivar240884
Calhoun73713
Carroll71415
Chickasaw106932
Choctaw3157
Claiborne57916
Clarke89153
Clay89927
Coahoma149543
Copiah160440
Covington120938
De Soto9874101
Forrest375086
Franklin3345
George123524
Greene59722
Grenada138845
Hancock117639
Harrison6982110
Hinds9821198
Holmes127861
Humphreys53119
Issaquena1144
Itawamba151134
Jackson6218119
Jasper81722
Jefferson34711
Jefferson Davis56017
Jones352488
Kemper42118
Lafayette319749
Lamar286349
Lauderdale3412145
Lawrence70714
Leake133243
Lee498495
Leflore203490
Lincoln187865
Lowndes232864
Madison4711106
Marion114846
Marshall211950
Monroe196077
Montgomery72825
Neshoba2189118
Newton104229
Noxubee70017
Oktibbeha243562
Panola218849
Pearl River149467
Perry65826
Pike160958
Pontotoc199128
Prentiss143730
Quitman4846
Rankin5417102
Scott151829
Sharkey30817
Simpson146353
Smith70316
Stone75214
Sunflower191055
Tallahatchie96727
Tate166951
Tippah123730
Tishomingo108742
Tunica60219
Union165325
Walthall76028
Warren174157
Washington3153107
Wayne116923
Webster42314
Wilkinson38722
Winston120024
Yalobusha70527
Yazoo152939
Total147,3823,763

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

