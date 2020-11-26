1,746 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,746 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 18 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 147,382 with 3,763 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. These deaths occurred between November 17 and November 25 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|Alcorn
|1
|Attala
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Covington
|1
|Desoto
|2
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Neshoba
|3
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Rankin
|2
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
