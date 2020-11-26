1,746 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,746 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 18 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 147,382 with 3,763 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. These deaths occurred between November 17 and November 25 in the counties below.

County Total Adams 1 Alcorn 1 Attala 1 Carroll 1 Covington 1 Desoto 2 Harrison 1 Hinds 1 Humphreys 1 Lauderdale 1 Lowndes 1 Neshoba 3 Oktibbeha 1 Rankin 2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

