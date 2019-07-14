17th-Annual Black Rodeo ends in shooting

–CORRECTION– Contrary to the sheriff’s press release Sunday, the shooting occurred Saturday night, not Friday, as previously reported from the error in the press release from law enforcement.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Mississippi Fairgrounds Saturday night, following the 17th annual Mississippi Black Rodeo, according to a press release from Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Hinds County Major Pete Luke said a 25-year-old man was shot there after a possible argument, around 11:30 p.m.

Luke says the man was part of a large group of people who gathered there after leaving the event.

The man is in critical condition as of Sunday, but is said to be stabilized.

So far, no arrests have been made.