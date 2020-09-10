$18.7 million in CARES Act funding awarded to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced that $18.7 million in additional CARES Act funding will help Mississippi control the spread of COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will provide supplemental Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to the State of Mississippi, as well as Jackson, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, Gulfport, Moss Point, and Pascagoula.

“The financial hardships caused by COVID-19 puts some renters and homeowners at risk of becoming homeless, which could mean greater risk of contracting and spreading the coronavirus for families. The additional CDBG funding for Mississippi can give our leaders additional resources to try to prevent and respond to this disease,” said Hyde-Smith.

The CDBG-CV3 awards to Mississippi include:

Mississippi non-entitlement – $15,084,361

Jackson – $1,467,283

Biloxi – $722,212

Gulfport – $703,352

Hattiesburg – $475,435

Pascagoula – $160,264

Moss Point – $95,783

The state previously received a total of $23.7 million to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.

