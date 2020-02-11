18-wheeler carrying bees overturns on I-20 near Vicksburg

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-wheeler overturned on I-20 West in Warren County near Vicksburg. The vehicle was carrying honey bees.

The crash happened just after 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol the driver left the road and overturned in the median near mile marker six. The driver was taken to River Region Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MHP said arrangements are being made to safely recover the bees and the 18-wheeler.

One lane is currently open, but drivers should expect delays in the area.