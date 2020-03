NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to an 18-wheeler accident on I-20 in Newton County. The 18-wheeler was loaded with live honey bees.

According to MHP, the accident happened on I-20 near the 102 mile marker. Troopers said the bees swarmed the crash scene.

Beekeepers volunteered to contain the bees. MHP said the driver was uninjured, and the driver and the bees are on their way to their destination.