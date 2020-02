WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol was advised of a crash on I-20 westbound near the 13 mile marker in Warren County just after 6:30 pm.

An 18-wheeler was traveling westbound when for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and left the roadway and struck several small trees on the shoulder.

According to MHP, the driver was not injured and was treated on the scene. The truck was carrying appliances and did not sustain major damage.

Crews are curron scene and the roadway should be cleared by 9:30.