MADISON COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) – Traffic is back moving after two crashes on I-55 northbound, near Madison County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash around 6:20 a.m. near Gluckstadt when a second crash occurred.

A cement mixer truck tried to serve and avoid traffic from the first crash, when the driver lost control, crashed, and rolled over into a median.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to UMMC with non-life threatening injuries.