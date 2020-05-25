18-wheeler driver hospitalized after crash in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-wheeler driver is recovering after an accident on I-20 near Pelahatchie.

According to investigators, the driver started to feel sick. He pulled off onto the ramp and that’s when he blacked out. The 18-wheeler went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was pulled from the cab by two witnesses. Investigators said a fire started in the cab of the vehicle. Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Investigators said the driver was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition at this time.