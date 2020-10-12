Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

How to Download 12 News Weather App

18-wheeler flips on I-55 S in Copiah County

News
Posted: / Updated:

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Authorities in Copiah County are reporting an 18-wheeler flipped on I-55 Southbound right before Exit 68.

The incident happened Monday morning in Crystal Springs.

We’re told the driver is okay and has been taken to Copiah Medical.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Expect heavy traffic delays.

Drivers are encouraged to take another route.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories