18-wheeler flips on I-55 S in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Authorities in Copiah County are reporting an 18-wheeler flipped on I-55 Southbound right before Exit 68.

The incident happened Monday morning in Crystal Springs.

We’re told the driver is okay and has been taken to Copiah Medical.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Expect heavy traffic delays.

Drivers are encouraged to take another route.

